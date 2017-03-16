Millennial travelers to dominate NMI tourism, says tour agency marketing manager

CNMI visitors in the next five years will be dominated by “millennial travelers” mostly from China, Korea and Japan, Century Tours marketing manager Ed Arriola Jr. told the Saipan Rotary Club on Tuesday.

“These people have new sets of priorities and expectations, sharply different from previous generations — they have a different worldview,” he said, adding that millennials include individuals born between 1980 and 2000.

Arriola said there is a need to find the “right combination” of attractions for this particular group of tourist.

“Let’s capture their attention, adjust our marketing efforts and the way we do business,” he added.

Century Tours, for example, offers “Let’s Go,” an off-road adventure; Island Turtle Tours, for amphibian tours; and Sea Touch which will feature a sea aquarium to be launched by April, Arriola said.

He said their goal is to give tourists great experiences and memories on land and sea.

In 2012 and 2013, Arriola said Century Tours conducted a survey which involved personal interaction with the tourists from their city of origin to their destination.

“In the plane, we developed an in-flight magazine for them, we got in touch with them on the ground, talked to them over dinner and walked with them in lobbies,” he said.

One of their findings was that most of the respondents did not bring their laptops with them during their travel, Arriola said.

“They have everything in their cellular phones,” he said, adding that these travelers don’t pay attention to flyers and magazine.

The survey also showed that tourists visiting the CNMI wanted more adventure, nightlife and culture, Arriola said.

Based on the study, moreover, about 28 percent of China’s total population or 382 million is within the “millennial” group of people; 23 percent or 11.5 million are millennials in South Korea; and 14 percent or 18 million are millennials in Japan.

He said 62 percent of the Chinese travelers by 2019 will be millennials — 35 percent are 25 to 34 years old, and 27 percent are 15 to 24 years old.

He said millennials comprise 40 percent of China’s outbound travel.

“And 50 percent of millennials check their phones every 15 minutes,” he added.

On Saipan, Arriola said millennial travelers are huge spenders.

“They spend on luxury goods,” he said, adding that one such millennial traveler spent $10,000 on watches at T-Galleria.

Millennial travelers like sharing their experiences online and talking about them over dinner as well as swapping pictures on their phones, Arriola said.

“Chinese customers don’t want to be left out, and we need to help them flaunt it,” he said, adding that these customer value their travel as a show of status which is only valuable if everyone else knows about it.

So Century Tours always gives them something special that they can “show off,” he said.