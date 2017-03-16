Developer’s tax collections increasing, says lawmaker

THE commonwealth government is seeing an increase in developer’s tax collections, according to Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation Chairman John Paul P. Sablan.

From less than $100,000 in FY 2014, Sablan said the developer’s tax revenue went up to $2.5 million last year.

“The only time we collect developer’s tax payments is when there is development going on. So I can say that we are now receiving more developer’s tax monies than before,” Sablan said in an interview.

Citing the ongoing developments on Saipan, which include the construction of the Imperial Pacific International Resort in Garapan, Sablan said he anticipates $2.5 million or more in developer’s tax revenue that the local delegation can appropriate this year for various infrastructure projects on Saipan.

In FY 2014, the delegation could only appropriate $90,000 in developer’s tax revenue for infrastructure improvements in Precinct 5.

Signed into law in 1992 by then-Gov. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero, the developer’s infrastructure tax law or Public Law 8-23 was enacted “to raise new revenues to defray the costs of infrastructure.” It imposes on developers a tax rate equivalent to 2 percent of the total project cost of the new development.

Sablan said he will encourage his follow lawmakers to be mindful of the original intent of the developer’s tax measure.

“We can only use it for infrastructure improvement. We cannot use it for travel, office furniture or other projects not related to infrastructure.”

He said the area surrounding the future casino-hotel in Garapan will need infrastructure improvement, particularly the drainage and sewer systems as well road improvements.