Tourism stakeholders urged to support NMI’s new ‘brand’

THE Marianas Visitors Authority is rebranding the CNMI and has launched a new logo, MVA board chairwoman Marianne Aldan-Pierce said in her remarks during the recent MVA general membership meeting.

According to MVA, the new brand was inaugurated in Japan last month and features a new stamp with the words “The Marianas” and a new image of the islands’ outlines. The image will eventually replace the “Saipan, Tinian, Rota” stamp in all markets.

“As we enter a new tourism era, the time is right to renew our image in our source markets,” Aldan-Pierce said.

She said “The Marianas” brand allows them to bring Saipan, Tinian, Rota and the Northern Islands under one common name while still emphasizing the individual attractions and qualities of each by name and with different colored logos.

Aldan-Pierce is encouraging tourism stakeholders to help spread the word about the new brand by downloading the new logos from MVA’s homepage and using the hashtag #MyMarianas on the social media platform.

This year, she added, MVA hired new marketing offices in China and Japan.

She said South Korea is now the CNMI’s largest source market, comprising 51 percent of total visitor arrivals this fiscal year. With five airlines providing direct services from Seoul, Busan and Jenju Island, South Korea is on track to remain the CNMI’s largest source market this year, she added.

While arrivals from Korea and China were nearly equal last year, for this fiscal year China comprised 35 percent of total visitors, she said.

She said growth from China will remain strong with direct flights from Beijing, Shanghai and Guanzhou.

“In Japan,” she added, “we are reviving our image with our new brand and the ‘Marianas 30 Treasures’ campaign,” which uses new stunning images by renowned nature photographer Junji Takasago.

She said MVA is also increasing direct consumer promotions and will continue working with existing airlines to boost and add more flights this year.

“We are in discussion with several low-cost carriers to launch service from unserved cities in Japan. We should have positive news soon.”

In Taiwan, she said MVA was able to retain a strong presence and positive reception about the CNMI, and it continues to aggressively seek the launch of direct flights.

The CNMI is still getting a small percentage of largely repeat visitors from Russia, mostly via Seoul, as the country’s economy continues to recover, Aldan-Pierce said.

“At this time, our greatest challenge is the Philippines. At the opening of our office in the Philippines, most visitors were transiting from southeast China to the Marianas via the Philippines. However, since then, Chinese passengers are finding more convenient connections and the load factor from the Philippines has become critical without these transits.”

Still, Aldan-Pierce said they anticipate “another year of growth, even record-breaking growth, for the industry.”

Total projected arrivals this year may reach 577,000 visitors, she added. Last year it was 530,525. The peak figure was 727,000 arrivals recorded in 1997.

Neighboring Guam had over 1.5 million visitors last year.