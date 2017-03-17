Imperial Pacific honors Margarita Torres-Aldan and the late Escolastica Cabrera

(Press Release) — Two inspiring women from the CNMI are also R.I.S.E. Women in History honorees this year: Margarita Torres-Aldan for healthcare and the late Escolastica Cabrera for business.

R.I.S.E. stands for “Respected, Inspired, Strengthen and Empowered.”

Imperial Pacific International-Corporate Social Responsibility will recognize Torres-Aldan and the late Cabrera in a special ceremony that fetes women who excel in various fields over the years, and have helped shape the growth and development of the islands.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Charley’s Cabaret of the Pacific Islands Club.

Healthcare Award

Margarita Torres-Aldan heads the Division of Public Health Services.

“As a child I always wanted to work in the field of healthcare,” said Torres-Aldan. “When I was in high school in Denver, Colorado, I volunteered in nursing homes and rehab centers. In college, I volunteered for March of Dimes, Easter Seals and Community Clinics.”

It was during her volunteer work that she saw the struggles and needs of families. She knew her calling.

“It was there that I saw the needs and struggles of the families,” she shares of her experiences. From “pre-term labor to infant death, challenges with breastfeeding to lack of transportation for doctor’s appointments and not being able to provide assistance to navigate social support needs” of patients were eye openers for her.

“It showed me that I want to focus on women, infant and children, including children with special healthcare needs,” she said.

Her inspiring journey continued on when she moved back home to Saipan in the 1990s. She was offered to lead the Maternal and Child Health Program manager position at the hospital.

“That was the start of my career in public health; Deputy Secretary for Public Health Josephine Sablan offered me the position and gave me the advice that I should focus on the community and focus my work around them,” she added. “(Now) throughout my work, I always try to engage with and involve the community. I learned that we will only be successful if we work with the community-at-large”

“A piece of advice that I would leave the lovely ladies of the world is that we cannot all succeed if some of us are being held back so let’s all be together as we move forward as leaders of change! Love, respect and be true to yourself because if you don’t, nobody else will,” shares Torres-Aldan.

She expressed her deep appreciation for being one of the pioneering honorees of the R.I.S.E. Women in History Award.

“I want to say a special ‘si yu’us ma’ase, olomwaay and thank you’ to IPI for selecting me for this award. I am humbled and honored,” she said. “I’d also like to thank the Heavenly Father for the blessings, my mom and dad for the lessons they’ve instilled in me, my siblings for the support, my kids and husband for being very patient with me, and my ‘Public Health Divas’ for being there through the good, the bad and the ugly. I love you all.

She added, “Finally, I’d like to dedicate this award to my mom, Francisca Wesley Torres. This is for you, mom! Congratulations to all honorees.”

Business Award

The late Escolastica Cabrera’s enduring contributions to the islands’ business development is widely known.

The late Escolastica Cabrera has created a path for many of the successful women in the business sector today. She is one of the first local businesswomen on Saipan.

She started her entrepreneurial career as a beauty parlor owner when she was only 19 years old.

“My mom was only 19 when she started her first business,” said Linda Cabrera, eldest daughter of Escolastica.

“It was a beauty parlor. She obtained her equipment from a naval commander’s wife and learned the skills to properly operate the business,” her daughter shares. “She later got married, built a place in Susupe and opened another business — a general retail store.”

At the time, Linda disclosed, “many people didn’t have cars and I remember how people would drive through with their bikes to buy ice cream, ice cup and popcorn. She also opened up a car rental and later opened the first snack mobile on Saipan that sold lunch plates for $0.25 each and a snack bar which catered to the Dr. Torres Hospital and is still around today called Galaxy.”

The late Escolastica Cabrera then opened a shop on the island’s first airport where she sold coffee and donuts. She later decided to move to Capital Hill where she put up a vegetable stand that expanded to a merchandise store.

It is now famously known as “Esco’s bakery and restaurant.

Today, her bakeshop is still operational and is now called ‘Chamorrita Bakery.’ Through this, her legacy lives on. The business is being ran her children and grandchildren.

Another daughter, Rita Cabrera, shares how proud she is to follow her mother’s footsteps.

“I went to (the Northern Marianas Trade Institute) and had great experience taking culinary classes. I’m so honored and proud and I wish my mom were here to see my accomplishments,” Cabrera notes. “I remember her constantly reminding me to ‘Be good. Respect and be generous to the people in the community. Never forget to be grateful and happy.’ Customer service was very important to her.”

Olinka T. Cabrera, another daughter, remembers her mother addressing an audience at a cultural day even in 2008.

“My mom told the audience that it is important to teach your children about your culture to preserve it. Teach your children to be respectful and to do their best to be successful. My mother and father raised all of us 13 kids and I am proud to say that they did a good job,” remembers Olinka Cabrera.

Escolastica Cabrera was devout follower of the Catholic faith.

“Mom taught us how to pray. She made sure that we never missed Sunday mass,” said Gloria C. Reyes, daughter of Esco. “She taught us many things like how to be respectful, to love but what I appreciate the most is that she taught me how to bake. It is my hobby, along with many other members of the family.”

Son Eloy T. Cabrera recalls how giving back to the community was very important to his mom.

“My mom was a very giving person. She wasn’t rich with money but she was rich with love. She was always donating to schools when they requested. Giving was always something she practiced.”

R.I.S.E. Women in History is recognizing Escolastica Cabrera for her hard work and dedication in creating a platform for successful women and the growth of the CNMI, in general.