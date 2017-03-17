Eco-tourism project eyed for Rota

(Press Release) — When Tan Holdings held a cleanup drive in Rota early this month, no garbage bag came out full and some of them were nearly empty.

There’s not much trash to pick up.

Mayor Efraim Atalig said they are doing their best to keep the island pristine to attract tourists who he hopes would help rejuvenate Rota’s depressed economy.

“Visitors appreciate Rota’s unspoiled beauty and we want to keep it that way as we try our best to revive the tourism industry in our island,” Atalig said.

With very little garbage to pick up, Tan Holdings executives and visitors’ eyes feasted on the greenery that surrounds the villages of Songsong and Sinapalo and the crystal clear waters of the Swimming Hole, Mochong Beach, and other hidden treasures of Rota.

The island was spotless that one visitor joked that you could find more coconut crabs than trash when you go deep into the lush jungles of Rota.

By the way, the catch and release of coconut crabs could be one of the attractions for tourists as one tour company based on Saipan plans to bring in visitors to Rota.

Century Tours is holding exploratory talks with NMI Asset Acquisition, Inc. to develop tour packages for visitors. NMIAAI is headed by Francisco Atalig and is made up of hotel and other business owners in Rota. It aims to work with tour agencies in finding sites and adventures for tourists

“We are looking at promoting ecotourism in Rota because of island’s untouched beauty and we will begin with developing a day tour plan,” Century Tours’ Ivan Quichocho said.

Atalig said a day tour package should include a stop at Mochong Beach where tourist can enjoy its white and almost powdery sand while indulging on island-style BBQ. Another must is the Swimming Hole, which was surrounded by rock formation that somehow created mini-jacuzzi tubs. Other suggested attractions are the Rota Bird Sanctuary, Latte Stone Quarry, Alaguan Bay Lookout, Okgok Water Falls, Mochong Latte Stone Villlage, As Matmos Fishing Cliff, and the Wedding Cake.

“I hope the day tour will be the first step towards developing Rota as an eco-tourism destination in the Marianas,” Marianas Visitors Authority board vice chair Vince Calvo said. “Rota is very excited to welcome visitors. Come and experience our famous Rota Wave.”