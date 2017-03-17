Defendant in foreign-labor-fraud case pleads not guilty; posts $10,000 bond

ARLENE Hart, also known as Arlene Silva, appeared before District Court for the NMI Presiding Judge Ramon V. Manglona on Tuesday and pled not guilty to the charges against her.

The president of Curtwill Corporation, a manpower agency, Hart was represented by attorney David Banes while Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto appeared on behalf of the federal government.

The court ordered Hart’s release upon her posting a $10,000 unsecured bail and instructed her to follow the terms and conditions of her release. These include not leaving Saipan without prior or written permission from the court, and avoiding all contact, directly or indirectly, with co-defendants in the case or any person who may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution.

Hart’s jury trial will commence on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 10 am.

A federal grand jury indicted her on two counts of mail fraud, and three counts of fraud in foreign labor contracting.

According to the indictment, Hart, among other things, recruited foreign workers for a fee. However, upon their arrival on Saipan, the workers learned that there were no jobs for them.