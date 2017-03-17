US court dismisses CUC’s CW lawsuit

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and its 13 guest workers against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

CUC wanted the court to prevent DHS/USCIS from enforcing the fiscal year 2016 and 2017 CW-1 caps.

According to CUC, the process utilized by DHS to arrive at the cap numbers — 12,999 in FY 2016 and 12,998 in FY 2017 — is arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of the department secretary’s discretion.

CUC said the implementation and enforcement of the cap combined with the rule which requires that petitions for renewals cannot be filed earlier than six months prior to the expiration of the CW-1 status or prior to the requested start date for which the CW-1 services are needed “equates to a process which violates the due process and equal rights afforded to individual CUC employees under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

But in her order issued on March 13, 2017, Judge Manglona said DHS duly promulgated its regulations pursuant to the Consolidated Natural Resources Act of 2008 or the federalization law when it published its final rule on Sept. 7, 2011.

Based on the court’s review of the Federal Register notices for each fiscal year through FY 2017, the judge concluded that DHS has established, administered and enforced a flexible system to determine the number, terms and conditions of CW-1 permits.

Judge Manglona also said that even though judicial review is warranted, CUC failed to state a claim for which the court can provide relief.

DHS/USCIS, she added, lawfully rejected CUC’s CW-1 renewal petitions which DHS/USCIS earlier said were not filed by CUC on time.

The judge said the CW-1 classification, moreover, is not a license under the Administrative Procedure Act.

“Neither Congress in the CNRA nor DHS in its regulations has ever referred to the CW-1 classification as a ‘license’ pursuant to Section 551(8) of the APA, nor indicated any intent to extend the application of Section 558(c) of the APA to any temporary foreign immigration benefits,” the judge said.

She said the description of a “license” cannot apply to a CW-1 permit because the CW-1 transition program only exists for a limited period of time. “Congress has clearly characterized the CW-1 program as a ‘transition program’ and mandated the termination of the program by Dec. 31, 2019. CW-1 permits are not renewed as a regular matter of course.”

An approved petition is only valid for a period of up to one year, at which point it will expire unless timely renewed and counted toward the annual cap, the judge said, adding that the CW-1 permit fails to meet the definition of a “license” under the APA and the individual plaintiffs are not entitled to the protections of Section 558 of the APA with respect to licenses.

According to the judge, DHS/USCIS’ rejection of CUC’s renewal petitions after the cap was reached constituted a formal and final determination.

“Congress has bestowed upon the secretary of Homeland Security broad discretion to treat the rejection of a renewal petition as a formal and final determination,” she added.

She said requiring a separate notice-and-comment period for the setting of each CW-1 cap, as demanded by CUC, would force the DHS secretary to use outdated data in order to timely promulgate the cap.

“If the court were to order DHS to implement a notice-and-comment period for each year’s CW-1 cap, this process would only serve to hinder the agency from meaningfully implementing the CNRA by hindering the flexible mechanism needed during the phasing-in of federal immigration law.”

The judge also noted that the plaintiffs have not suffered a legal wrong because of agency action, or been adversely affected or aggrieved by agency action within the meaning of the CNRA.

The “plaintiffs have not shown injury, legal or otherwise, from the CW-1 cap for FY 2017, nor for FYs 2013-2015. For the period of FY 2013 through FY 2015, all individual plaintiffs received their CW-1 permits. For this reason alone, there is no injury.”

She added that the “plaintiffs fail to show that they have suffered a ‘legal wrong’ as a result of DHS’s actions for FY 2016. The individual plaintiffs have not identified any legally protected right within the CNRA which entitles them to be free from DHS’s determinations regarding their admission to the CNMI; therefore this court concludes that they have not suffered a legal wrong.”

According to the judge, the plaintiffs “also fail to show that they have been adversely affected or aggrieved within the meaning of the relevant statute because the [DHS] secretary has established a system for allocating and determining the number, terms and conditions of permits based on a reasonable method and criteria. The mere fact that [the] plaintiffs failed to obtain any of the available permits for FY 2016 is not necessarily a redressable adverse effect.”

The court also found that “the allocation of CW-1 permits on a first-to-file basis, without regard to occupational category [is] a reasonable interpretation of [DHS] regulations and application of its duty to establish, administer, and enforce its allocation system.”

The judge likewise found that the plaintiffs fail to state a constitutional claim that would entitle then to any relief.

The court stated that DHS/USCIS did not deprive CUC of its procedural due process rights. “Any claim of substantive due process also fails since this court earlier determined that an alien and his or her petitioning employer have no constitutionally protected interest in a CW-1 permit. CUC fails to state a cognizable equal protection violation.”

CUC’s allegations “amount to nothing more than USCIS’s dissimilar treatment of dissimilarly situated CW-1 employer-petitioners,” the judge said, adding that “it is the demand for alien workers generated by the economy, not the unreasonableness of the first-to-file system, which has injured” the plaintiffs.

The court in conclusion granted DHS/USCIS’s motion to dismiss CUC’s complaint on all four cases of action with prejudice and has also determined that any amendment to the complaint would be futile.