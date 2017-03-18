Guam governor creates team to deal with illegal dumping of trash

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Gov. Eddie Calvo has created Basta Y Basula, a team to address illegal dumping and clean up one of the island’s worst illegal dumpsites.

The Department of Public Works and Guam Environmental Protection Agency will be leading this effort.

“There are illegal dumping areas throughout the island — some of them are so bad you can see the trashed areas on Google Earth,” the governor said. “That just saddens and frustrates me. This is our home. Why would we want to see the beauty of the paradise we’ve been blessed with marred by unsightly and unhealthy trash?”

“In some areas, particularly up north, there is trash piled up in areas that are right above our water lens — as little as 20 feet of limestone and dirt is all that separates the trash from the water that we drink, that we bathe in, that we use to cook our food,” he said.

Basta Y Basula includes the governor’s senior staff, the Office of Lt. Governor’s Islandwide Beautification Task Force, Guam EPA, DPW, Guam Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreations, Bureau of Statistics and Plans, and the Department of Education. The team will be working on an educational campaign as well as looking for ways to strengthen Guam’s laws to hold people accountable for their trash. The team will also work with Solid Waste Authority, to encourage people to sign up for curbside trash pickup.

If Guam residents need help with trash pickup, they can call Guam EPA at 671-300-4751 or the governor’s office at 671-472-8931 and ask for Community Affairs.

If you see someone dumping trash, take a photo of the vehicle and give EPA a call, the governor’s office stated.