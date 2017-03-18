Lawyer: Victoria Hotel owners are good, responsible people

FORMER Judge Juan T. Lizama, attorney for the Victoria Hotel owners, said they are appealing the District Court for the NMI’s decision to dismiss with prejudice the hotel’s lawsuit against Guam ANZ Bank, which initiated a foreclosure sale of the plaintiffs’ mortgaged property.

“Jesus and Victoria Lizama, the Victoria Hotel owners, were not given a chance to amend their complaint for both jurisdictional and substantive purposes,” the lawyer said. He is the brother of Jesus Lizama.

According to the lawyer, the owners of Victoria Hotel are good and responsible people who just wanted to make a difference for themselves when they borrowed money from the bank to build the hotel.

Unfortunately, he added, Jesus and his wife started the operation of the hotel at a bad time. The economy was down as tourist arrivals continued to decline. Nevertheless, the lawyer said, the hotel owners substantially paid down the debt until Jesus suffered a stroke.

“Callously, the bank insisted that Jesus and his wife pay both the principal and all accumulated interest and attorney’s fees,” attorney Lizama said.

He insists that “it is a question of law whether the bank was ever qualified to do business in the CNMI — even at the time it made the loan. It is also a legal question whether the bank may now lawfully hold ‘fee simple’ title (a freehold estate) in the hotel and land upon foreclosure of the mortgage. In other words, the bank seeks to profit and gain a substantial windfall from businesses in the CNMI when it may have never been legally qualified to engage in business in the first place.”

He said the plaintiffs are not trying to avoid paying their debt.

“They would willingly pay the loan principal, but they don’t agree to pay — and legally should not be required to pay — interest or penalties to the bank because it was never qualified to engage in the banking business in the CNMI. For the same reason, the bank should not be allowed by our courts to foreclose on the mortgage and take ownership of the land on which the hotel sits.”

Lizama said it is a maxim of law that all persons are presumed to know the law.

“That duty is even higher for sophisticated legal entities like banks,” he added.

“Here, it seems obvious that the bank should have known and complied with the CNMI’s banking laws. Had it done so, the bank would have realized that, yes, it can take a leasehold mortgage, but not a freehold mortgage — unless it first obtained a CNMI banking license. This is a special license and not just the ordinary business license that everyone and every company is required to secure before doing business in the CNMI.

“Our Commonwealth Constitution and laws must be respected and followed, especially by companies and banks that want to profit from business with people of the CNMI. Even our own CNMI government agencies must have specific statutory authority to hold freehold title to CNMI land. So naturally, the rule is the same for banks.”

Attorney Lizama said a bank “just cannot be allowed to sneak into the CNMI, make a loan and later enforce foreclosure, and then take freehold title to CNMI land, and finally, sell that land for a nice profit without first obtaining a banking license.”

He added, “The commonwealth attorney general should be as shocked as I am about the Guam ANZ Bank’s blatant attempt to profit from banking business in the CNMI without a banking license. I think we all should expect that our attorney general will stand up to the bank and argue before the courts, as I am for my client, that the bank is disqualified from profiting from its reckless disregard of our commonwealth law.”

Attorney Lizama told Variety that he has re-filed an almost identical suit in Superior Court.

“We need to prevent predator creditors from defrauding the court and taking advantage of failures of our government to protect innocent people on our islands. I believe there are predators out there who are taking advantage of our failure to monitor their actions when they violate CNMI laws, especially in the lending field.”

Victoria Hotel filed a notice of appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit regarding District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona’s 22-page order dismissing with prejudice the lawsuit filed by the Victoria Hotel owners against ANZ Guam Inc. formerly known as Citizens Security Bank.

In her ruling, Judge Manglona granted ANZ Guam’s motion to dismiss Victoria Hotel’s seventh cause of action, violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, for failure to state a claim.

The judge said because the RICO claim provided the sole basis for this court’s original jurisdiction over the case, “the court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remaining state law claims.”

She said the Victoria Hotel’s entire RICO claim is premised upon the assertion that ANZ needed a full-service banking license in the CNMI when it executed the mortgage agreement in Guam and instituted foreclosure proceedings in the commonwealth.

But the judge said ANZ did not need a full-service banking license in the CNMI when it executed the mortgage agreement in Guam and, in fact, ANZ had one when it instituted foreclosure proceedings over the CNMI real properties.

The case stems from foreclosure proceedings brought by ANZ Guam against the plaintiffs in the CNMI Superior Court which issued an amended default judgment and order directing the plaintiffs to pay ANZ $2.2 million in principal and interest.

When the plaintiffs failed to comply with the amended default judgment, ANZ moved for an order directing a foreclosure sale on Oct. 29, 2012.

Despite the plaintiffs’ opposition to the motion, the Superior Court issued an order directing the foreclosure sale of the mortgaged property in the outstanding unpaid amount of $2.067 million (principal, interest, and attorney fees).

In 2014, the plaintiffs appealed to the CNMI Supreme Court, but it was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction because the appeal of the 2001 foreclosure judgment was untimely, and the high court lacked jurisdiction to review the 2013 foreclosure order.

ANZ then gave notice of the foreclosure sale of the mortgaged property to be held on March 21, 2016.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in federal court on March 9, 2016 alleging 10 causes of action, thereby placing the scheduled foreclosure sale on hold until further notice.

On Jan. 23, 2017, Judge Manglona dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit.