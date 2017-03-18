CNMI Labor will not sanction company for wrong job vacancy announcement

NO labor law violation was committed by a company for posting a job vacancy due to “sheer negligence,” CNMI Department of Labor Hearing Officer Jerry Cody said.

Japan Enterprises Corporation will not be sanctioned as there is no penalty for posting a job that the employer does not actually intend to fill, he added.

In his testimony, company manager Felipe Kalen said owner Takaharu Komoda authorized him to post job vacancy announcements or JVAs.

Komoda also owns Jaguar Limited Corporation and World International Corporation.

On April 28, 2016, Kalen said he visited CNMI DOL’s Citizen Job Placement section office to post JVAs for the three corporations.

He said he had no experience in posting JVAs so he asked for assistance from job placement staffer Manny Iguel, who posted five openings for the position of “maintenance cleaner,” and five each for the positions of “general maintenance” and “building maintenance repairer.”

According to CNMI DOL’s Enforcement and Compliance Section, the employer violated the CNMI’s Employment Rules and Regulations by not giving job preference to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, adding that the employer rejected each of the 56 individuals who applied for the maintenance cleaner’s job.

The Enforcement and Compliance Section said the employer failed to review and consider the applicants.

The employer stated that the applicants had “no experience” to qualify for the job.

But CNMI DOL said “two to three years of experience” is not justified for the position of “janitor or cleaner.”

But Kalen said the two to three years of experience is for the building maintenance job and not for the cleaner’s job.

He said the job title “maintenance cleaner” was posted by mistake. He added that when he met with the DOL employee, Iguel, Kalen did not request a JVA for a “maintenance cleaner.”

He said Iguel must have mistakenly added the job title to the JVA without Kalen’s knowledge.

He admitted that after filing the JVA, he never reviewed the job titles in it, but he did contact the applicants by telephone and determined that none of them were experienced in building maintenance.

Kalen said they have never hired for the maintenance cleaner position. He showed CNMI DOL a copy of a newspaper advertisement dated May 11, 2016, stating that their company needed someone with “at least 2-3 years experience in commercial building maintenance…preferably with experience in carpentry and masonry.”

In giving credence to Kalen’s testimony, Cody said the employer was negligent in listing an incorrect job title.

But he said the employer’s action did not deprive citizens and/or permanent residents of job preference for the stated “maintenance cleaner” position. He noted that the employer never intended to hire anyone for the position.

But Cody told the employer that he should carefully scrutinize all future JVAs to ensure that they accurately reflect the jobs that the employer intends to fill.

“Failure to do so may result in future sanctions, including the denial of a certificate of good standing,” Cody added.