MVA: We must work closely with airlines

THE Marianas Visitors Authority supports Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres’s efforts to address the long wait times at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion told Variety on Thursday.

In an email, Concepcion said MVA is also working closely with the Commonwealth Ports Authority and is encouraging CPA “to do what it can within its authority to space out arrival times for the different airlines.”

“We know that CPA, more than any other agency, understands these issues and we are committed to working with them and the Office of the Governor to find a workable path forward,” Concepcion said.

He said this collaboration “will be a complex effort to balance economic growth and quality tourism, but CPA and MVA will continue to work through these issues, cognizant of the fact that the airlines plan their flight schedules based on aircraft utilization and slot availability primarily at the point of origin.”

According to Concepcion, “We must work closely with the airlines to ensure both their interests and the interests of the CNMI are protected.”

He added, “When airlines decide to launch a new route, there are months, sometimes years of planning that take place prior to launch. Heavy investments are made both at the originating airport and at the destination to secure slots, produce signage, produce marketing materials, hammer out all the legal issues, seek regulatory approval from appropriate government agencies, secure sufficient crew for the new flight, negotiate catering services for each flight, negotiate rates at hotels for crew layovers, hire staff to handle ground operations, ensure yield management and get network planning experts to review the route for profitability, and much more. It’s not easy to run an airline. And it’s not easy to get them back once we lose them, so we will continue to support CPA for the betterment of the CNMI.