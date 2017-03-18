CHCC chief supports nominees to governing board

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna has expressed support for the governor’s two nominees to CHCC’s governing board which will have five members.

The nominees are Dr. Larry Hocog and William Cing.

This prompted Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Investigations Chairman Francisco Q. Cruz to say that he was “surprised” to learn that the same people who opposed the bill creating a CHCC governing board are now urging senators to confirm board nominees.

“I still remember that in the session when we acted on the measure to make the board a governing body, the gallery in the Senate chamber was filled with hospital management officials and staff including the CEO, and all of them opposed it,” Cruz said. The bill is now Public Law 19-78.

In a telephone interview, Muna said she support the nominations of Hocog and Cing because they are familiar with the CNMI’s healthcare issues.

She said having Cing on board will be a great asset not only to the people of Tinian but to the entire CNMI as well.

As for Hocog, she said she also knows how passionate he is about healthcare for the people of the commonwealth. Hocog, she added, has worked with the Commonwealth Health Center before.

She said Hocog has experienced the challenges CHC has gone through and is facing right now. Hocog was “there during the difficult times,” she added.

Muna said she is confident that both Cing and Hocog have new ideas with which to help address healthcare issues.

The governing board, she added, needs members who know what worked and did not work in the past.

Hocog and Cing, she said, understand what the problems were before and “both know what it takes to make sure the people’s healthcare needs are taken care of.”