10 graduate from alternative learning program

TEN seniors graduated from high school under the alternative learning program also known as Da’ok Academy.

They are Daimeionne Greer, Isabel Ilo, Justin Paul Blas and Jerica Sekool from Marianas High School; Rolly Roppul from Kagman High School; Junie Pangelinan, Dustin Kaipat, Charmaine Akeang, Sonia Isaac and Jonathan Pialur from Saipan Southern High School.

Of the 10, seven attended the commencement exercises held at Marianas High School on Thursday.

Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, in her remarks, thanked the graduates for persevering and finishing high school.

“No one can make your choices for you, and I’m so proud that you made the choice to continue — to keep moving forward,” she added.

The program, which is a combination of curricula and counseling, provides an alternative for students not succeeding in the traditional educational program.

“It is fitting that you’re graduates of Da’ok, a strong tree whose roots grow so deep and wide that it is not easily uprooted,” Deleon Guerrero said.

In an interview, Kagman High School principal Leila Staffler said the students who graduated have traveled difficult paths.

“At Da’ok Academy, they were given individualized support so they could meet their goals. They came with their own experiences and needs. What the Da’ok academy does is help them get back on track with their education because a lot of times their paths have been disrupted by life events.”

Staffler said some of the students do not “really work well in a regular school environment.” Da’ok Academy, she added, provides a more engaging environment that focuses on these students’ interests.

“A lot of times, these students have given up on themselves — they have given up on the education system. But Da’ok Academy is a way to bring them back to focus and get them on to college and a career track.”

Justin Paul Blas, 18, who had dropped out of high school twice, said he will pursue a college education.

“I gave up school because I had a job. But I later realized that there was nothing else to look forward to, so I went back to school,” he said.

After the ceremony, another graduate, Daimeionne Greer, kissed his girlfriend and fellow graduate Isabel Ilo.

“We’re not going to get anywhere in life if we don’t try,” he said. “If there’s a will there’s a way no matter how many people put you down and don’t care about you. I had a bad record and that’s why I am with this program. But I’m thankful for all those who helped me” includeing Marianas High School principal Cherlyn Cabrera.

“All I can say is that he is a fighter,” Cabrera said. “He does not give up. And because of the lessons in life that I know he has learned, I am so proud of him.”

Greer, she added, is a good example of a determined and hard-working young man who gets back up every time he falls down.

Greer said he plans to go to college, but he will have to get a job first and save money.

“I want to go wherever the plane takes me,” he added.