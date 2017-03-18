Study: NMI tourism target growth ‘unrealistic’

THE local tourism target growth level is unrealistic, according to a study commissioned by the Marianas Visitors Authority.

The study, which was prepared by Horwath HTL, was presented to lawmakers during an orientation conducted by MVA at Aqua Resort Club on Tuesday.

Aside from presenting the study, MVA also briefed lawmakers about factors that may impact the tourism industry, according to Rep. Vinnie Sablan who attended the orientation.

But for the most part, the orientation focused on Horwath HTL’s study on tourism development in the CNMI.

Based on the information provided by MVA to Horwath HTL, the number of hotel rooms in the development pipeline for the CNMI over the next few years is 5,212.

This includes registered resort and condominium developments, “but exclusive of Best Sunshine’s additional planned inventory of at least 1,600 rooms.”

This “pure” hotel inventory, (excluding low-income housing units and condominium complexes) is effectively around 4,500 rooms.

The labor need for these developments is estimated to be around 8,000 to 9,000 workers.

In order to sustain the pipeline of 4,500 additional resort rooms alone, the CNMI would need at least 700,000 additional visitor arrivals over the next three years if the market is to achieve a 70 percent occupancy.

This would bring total arrivals to over 1.2 million by 2020. It would also require a compound average growth of over 25 percent per year, a rate likely to be achievable only by destinations in their development infancy period.

To bring in 700,000 additional visitors, an additional 75 flights per week would be needed, assuming each flight brings in 180 passengers.

At 1.2 million, the visitor arrivals volume would be nearly twice that achieved during the CNMI’s peak years. To accommodate this drastic increase, the CNMI’s infrastructural system including the airport, power, water, waste management, etc. would need to be significantly expanded. Such expansion takes time and is unlikely to be completed over the next three years, the study stated.

If Best Sunshine’s inventory under the casino license of at least 1,600 rooms is added, the CNMI’s visitor arrivals would need to reach at least 1.5 million in the next few years, which means a minimum of 110 additional flights per week.

“Overall, relative to the CNMI’s resources and population, this target growth level is unrealistic, particularly in the short to medium term,” the study said.

“As such, one of the key issues to be addressed immediately is the readjusting of target growth levels and the realigning of expectations among all key tourism stakeholders as well as the government and the community to a common and more realistic goal.

“In addition, prior to looking at any future growth, we feel that… major issues need to be addressed just to sustain current visitation levels, before any additional tourism development/growth could materialize in a sustainable manner.”

Horwath HTL said the current airport arrival waiting time, from three to five hours for some tourists, should be shortened.

Given that the majority of flights to Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport arrive between midnight and 4 a.m., and arrivals have increased consistently to surpass the 500,000 mark, the amount of time that visitors have to spend at the airport waiting has become a pressing issue, the study said.

“Having to wait for an hour or two or even longer after getting off four to five-hour flights at early hours in the morning is not a welcoming start to any travel experience.”

The study suggested that the number of immigration clearance personnel needs to be increased in order to reduce the processing time and improve the overall arrival experience.

Renovation of existing properties — hotels — should also be part of an immediate action plan.

According to the study, the refurbishment of hotels is the most immediate and efficient remedy to the CNMI’s accommodation challenges.

For this to happen, Horwath HTL recommends the following:

Begin discussions/negotiations with existing owners regarding the renewal of leases. Time is of the essence if the CNMI wants to stay competitive as a destination — it is critical that the discussions are not put off until the expiry of the leases, the study said.

“Reasonable lease terms could be offered as an incentive for existing properties to renovate without delay. Understandably, after years of depressed market conditions, it can be enticing to put off renovation plans, which often negatively impacts the amount of business captured during the process,” the study added.

But immediate renovation could only take place with existing operators which means that the CNMI as a destination should not delay the process.

In an interview, Rep. Vinnie Sablan said the CNMI must look at a lot things to sustain its only industry and “we must make sure that we are on top of these things.”