Saipan’s Yonsei Academy wins 2 gold, 3 silver medals at Tumon Bay Music Festival

FIVE students from Yonsei Academy, a music school on Saipan, brought home three silver and two gold medals for their performances at the recently concluded Tumon Bay Music Festival on Guam.

The silver medalists were Heechan Kim of Mount Carmel School, Nan Shane Xie of Marianas High School and Sharon Paek of Saipan Southern High School while the gold medalists were Kate Ishida of Marianas High School and Yuan Hua of Whispering Palms School.

Ishida, who played Chopin’s Etude Op. 10 No. 4, said practicing nearly “killed” her fingers.

“There is so much technique involved. This is my fifth year competing on the piano, and every year things get more and more competitive,” she said. “But it’s an amazing experience. I got to meet talented people and got to interact with a lot of them. “

She is thankful for all the support she received from her family and friends.

A few months ago, prior to the competition, their piano teacher left Saipan, but their new teacher, Ji Hye Yun, “came to the rescue,” Ishida said.

“It was hard for everyone to adjust to such a big change, but here we are, more successful than ever. If anybody deserves a gold, it’s she,” she said, referring to Ji Hye Jun.

Yuan Hua said it was her first time to compete at the Tumon Bay Music Festival.

“I was so excited. I practiced very hard at home. I read many articles, which introduced me to waltz and Chopin. Chopin was a romantic poet pianist and the waltz is a dance full of turning and gliding. It’s an extremely entertaining dance for all. My piece has a beautiful melody. I have listened to different pianists play this piece,” she said.

“I think and feel the music. When I play, sometimes I can see a girl dancing gracefully; sometimes I can see a man dancing proudly. I appreciate Tumon for giving me a stage to share my music.”

Sharon Paek said there are many amazing competitors each year, but the recent festival was even more special because she was able to attend the award ceremony and witness the talents of other students.

“I will miss attending the Tumon Bay Music Festival after I graduate,” she said.

Paek played Chopin’s Etude Op. 10 No. 8 which she said was a “big jump” from her piece last year.

“I’m very thankful that I still pushed on and never gave up thanks to my wonderful teacher, Mrs. Yun. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Mrs. Yun to get ready for a competition right after she arrived on Saipan. Fortunately, she never gave up on us and continued to pass down her knowledge.”

Paek said she hopes to go as chaperone of the Yonsei Academy contestants next year to see the new faces and talents at the music festival.

Instructor Ji Hye Yun arrived on Saipan in Nov. 2016. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Korea, she moved to Germany and studied under a master of chamber music, Professor Mathias Weber.

She held two recitals and also participated in the Max Reger Tage Festival in Germany hosted by Professor Kurt Seibert.

After getting her master’s degree in 2008, Yun studied under Russian pianist Maraia Sukimanova at the Johannes Brahms Konservatorium in Germany. She graduated with the highest award from the jury in 2011.

After returning to South Korea, Yun performed in many events, including ensemble playing and accompaniment. She also lectured at the Hanbat National University Lifelong Education Center.

As the new instructor for Yonsei Academy, she said: “I had a lot of difficulties preparing for the Tumon Bay festival, but it was still a very special experience. It was a different atmosphere from the festivals in Korea and Germany, but it was very alluring to watch and hear the music of other students.”

Ji Hye Yun said she will continue to work hard for her students on Saipan.