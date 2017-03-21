US judge denies petition of man convicted in bank-fraud case

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona denied the petition of Bert Douglas Montgomery for a certificate of appealability.

In her order dated March 15, 2017, the judge said she declined to issue a certificate of appealability because Montgomery did not make a substantial showing of the denial of a constitutional right.

She also directed the clerk to forward for the record the order to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Montgomery was convicted and sentenced to 20 years for his role in a conspiracy to defraud Bank of Saipan in 2003.

He was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of wire fraud: deprivation of honest services, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and three counts of money laundering.

Montgomery and his co-defendants Tomas B. Aldan and Dusean Berkich were ordered to pay $5.8 million in restitution to Bank of Saipan. Berkich took his own life in Aug. 2003 before his sentencing while Aldan was sentenced to a 10-year prison term. Another co-defendant, Michael Wilson, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and testified as a prosecution witness during the trial. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2011 Montgomery’s request for a stay order regarding the restitution order was denied by the court.

His motion to access a transcript of a hearing on a motion for release of bond was also denied and so was his motion seeking to get the names of the persons who sat on the jury that convicted him.

On Jan. 31, 2017, Montgomery filed a motion to dismiss his indictment pursuant to Rule 12 of the federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.