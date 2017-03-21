5 NMI women honored for their achievements

RECIPIENTS of the first R.I.S.E. Women in History Award were honored on Friday by the CNMI Women’s Association and Imperial Pacific International’s Corporate Social Responsibility team at PIC’s Charley’s Cabaret.

R.I.S.E. stands for Respected, Inspired, Strengthened and Empowered Women.

The awardees were Paulette T. Sablan, Margarita W. Torres Aldan, Maisie B. Tenorio, the late Dolores I. Marciano and the late Escolastica Cabrera.





Geralyn C. Dela Cruz, executive director of IPI-Corporate Social Responsibility, said: “Our CNMI was built upon the many contributions of women — empowered women many generations before us who gave so much toward improving our islands today. And they rightfully deserve to be recognized and praised because they and those who stood next to them during their pursuits have paved the way for what we are today: a vibrant island community that prides itself in being able to surmount challenges through our ability to support each other.”

Former Rep. Felicidad T. Ogumoro, 2017 Women’s Month Committee co-chair, said: “Women today now occupy decision-making positions. Our women are also accessing more opportunities, and are excelling in their areas of expertise as exemplified by the women we are honoring today.”

In his remarks, Gov. Ralph Torres thanked the event organizers for acknowledging the women who have shaped the CNMI.

“It’s a phenomenal opportunity to acknowledge our women of history who have done so much in our community. We would never have been where we are today without them.”

• Paulette T. Sablan is the principal of San Vincente Elementary School and has a master’s degree in psychology.

• Margarita W. Torres Aldan is the director of the Division of Public Health Services of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation.

• Maisie B. Tenorio is one of the founders and is the executive director of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

• The late Dolores I. Marciano was an active advocate of promoting Chamorro and Refaluwasch arts and culture. She served as a mentor with the Chamorro Bilingual Program and was choreographer of the Sunset Cruise Dancers. In addition, she was an active member of the Pacific Islands Bilingual Bicultural Association and author of numerous Chamorro Heritage Studies books and curricula. She also wrote the songs “Atan Siha” and “Katrin Rosa.”

• The late Escolastica Cabrera was the islands’ pioneer businesswoman who opened a beauty parlor when she was only 19 years old. She later opened a car rental business, a general retail store, a snack bar, a vegetable stand and Saipan’s famous Esco’s Bakery.