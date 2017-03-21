Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateTue, 21 Mar 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
NZ’s Osborne is XTERRA Saipan’s new champion

     

     

     

     

     

    Sunday, March 19, 2017-7:51:10A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Trash dumped at former temporary landfill in Kagman

  • Print
20 Mar 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

CONCRETE debris and other trash is being dumped at the former temporary landfill in Kagman, Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero said.

He said the CNMI leadership should immediately form a task force to work against illegal dumping of trash.

The anti-littering was enacted in 1989, but trash continues to be illegally dumped at the former temporary landfill in Kagman. Contributed photo

The governor of Guam had just announced the formation of such a task force consisting of government heads.

“The CNMI government should not wait to copy the idea and should have been aggressively enforcing our very own litter-control law,” Deleon Guerrero said.

Enacted in 1989, the CNMI anti-littering law is seldom implemented, if at all.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.