Trash dumped at former temporary landfill in Kagman
20 Mar 2017
- By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
CONCRETE debris and other trash is being dumped at the former temporary landfill in Kagman, Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero said.
He said the CNMI leadership should immediately form a task force to work against illegal dumping of trash.
The governor of Guam had just announced the formation of such a task force consisting of government heads.
“The CNMI government should not wait to copy the idea and should have been aggressively enforcing our very own litter-control law,” Deleon Guerrero said.
Enacted in 1989, the CNMI anti-littering law is seldom implemented, if at all.