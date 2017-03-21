CW bill now with US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

THE measure that will increase from 12,998 to 15,000 the numerical cap for CNMI-Only transitional worker permits is now with the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources chaired by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

Authored by U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, H.R. 339 or the Northern Mariana Islands Economic Expansion Act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 30, 2017.

On Feb. 1, 2017, the bill was read twice and referred to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources which oversees insular areas.

In an email to Variety, Kilili said he will continue to work with his colleagues in the U.S. Congress, their staff and committee staff “to encourage them to give HR 339 the attention it requires, at the earliest opportunity that opens up for us to do so.”

At this time, however, Kilili said the U.S. Senate “is focused on confirmation proceedings for President Trump’s cabinet and other priority appointments.”

He said about 1,400 department heads require confirmation and about 500 of these are considered urgent.

Other legislative items that require the U.S. Congress’s prompt attention include the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, keeping the federal government open beyond April 17, 2017 and the federal budget.

“Right now, the priority level in Congress for these critical initiatives is much higher than it is for action on other items, including HR 339,” Kilili said.

Under H.R. 339, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will also increase the supplemental education fee charged to prospective employers for each CNMI-only transitional worker from $150 to $200.