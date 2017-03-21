Val Hocog, 4 others appear in court for separate ‘ice’ cases

A COUPLE and three men appeared before Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja last week to answer drug-related charges filed against them.

The defendants are Carmen and Stanley Laniyo, Shane Mendiola, Dwayne Duenas and Victor Val Borja Hocog, the lt. governor’s son.

They were charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance: methamphetamine or ice.

The Laniyo couple was charged with five counts of drug offenses that included illegal possession, trafficking, and conspiracy to commit trafficking of a controlled substance on Aug. 12, 2016 and Aug. 26, 2016.

The Drug Enforcement Task Force video- and audio-recorded the purchase of illegal drugs by a cooperating defendant from the couple, police said.

Carmen Laniyo’s next court appearance will be on March 20, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 202A while her husband Stanley Laniyo was ordered to return to court for a status conference on April 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 202 A.

The court appointed legal counsels for both Carmen and Stanley.

A former police officer, Victor Val Borja Hocog appeared in court on March 13, 2017 to answer charges of illegal possession and trafficking of a controlled substance. Hocog sold drugs at two separate locations, Chalan Kanoa and As Lito, police said.

According to the Office of the Attorney General in its motion to unseal documents and motion to revoke stipulation for release of the defendant from custody, Hocog was arrested on Oct. 10, 2016 for illegal possession and trafficking of a controlled substance and the court imposed a $100,000 cash bail on him.

On the same date Hocog waived his constitutional rights and volunteered to assist law enforcement as a confidential informant provided that the Department of Public Safety would stipulate and agree to release him without cash bail on his own recognizance subject to certain terms, conditions and restrictions.

The AG’s office then moved to seal Hocog’s case to protect the confidentiality and integrity of ongoing drug or narcotics investigation which the court granted.

But according to the AG’s office last week, after Hocog cooperated in one drug-buy operation, he failed to cooperate with law enforcement in other ongoing investigations.

“There is no need to continue keeping under seal all the documents and pleadings filed in connection with the defendant, nor should Hocog be permitted to remain released in light of his non-compliance,” the AG’s office said.

It asked the court to revoke Hocog’s release so he could be arrested and brought to court to answer the charges against him.

Last week, Hocog pled not guilty and was ordered by Judge Naraja to appear in court on March 28, 2017 at 9 a.m. for a case-management conference

The court appointed the public defender’s office to represent Hocog.

Shane Mendiola, for his part, appeared in court last week to answer five counts of illegal possession, trafficking and conspiracy to commit trafficking of a controlled substance.

Mendiola pled not guilty and was ordered to return to court for a case-management conference on April 25, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 202 A.

According to police, Dwayne Duenas unlawfully delivered or possessed with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Oct. 12, 2016.

On Feb. 15, 2017, the Superior Court ordered the revocation of Duenas’s release on hs own recognizance and the unsealing of all documents and pleadings filed in connection with his case.

Duenas, who was represented by his court-appointed counsel, Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit, pled not guilty on March 13, 2017.

Duenas was ordered to return to court on April 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 202 A.