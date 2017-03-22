Hopwood’s Simiyan Marianas wins 1st, 2nd prizes at Guam competition

(Press Release) — There were four middle schools that participated in the recent Guam Chamorro Language Competition: 1) Hopwood Middle School 2) Inarajan Middle School 3) Mount Carmel Middle School 4) and Agueda I Johnson Middle School.

Simiyan Marianas is under the tutelage and leadership of April Repeki who has been taking delegations from Hopwood for the past five years. In 2016, 1st Place for Chant, 2nd place Poetry, 3rd place Oratorical. In 2015, Hopwood won second place chant, and in 2012, third place chant. This year, Simiyan Marianas placed 1st for Oratorical and 2nd place for Chant “Lai’lai.” It was a very interesting competition between middle schools from Guam and the CNMI. Tinian Middle school also won several medals for other literary competition elements.





This year’s group consisted of a very diverse group of students. Through the Chamorro Carolinian Language Heritage Studies, our students were not only exposed to the Chamorro Language, but other cultural aspects as well. We were grateful to be a part of this competition as Hopwood strives to give students a better understanding, exposure, appreciation, and preservation of the local language and heritage as a Chamorro people.

“We not only encourage our students to strive academically, but we also encourage them to express their talents through music, dance, poetry and so much more. We are very fortunate to have such a talented group of students that were able to share their love for cultural performance” the school said.

On behalf of the Simiyan Marianas Club of Hopwood Middle School, Staff, and Administrators, we would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to our community, Commissioner of Education Cynthia I. Deleon Guerrero, the Board of Education, Guam Chamorro Language Competition Organizers, and most especially the parents of our students as well as the companies that made Educational Tax Credit contributions.

Overall, our students gave it their all did very well and we look forward to next year’s on island qualifier rounds. Biba Marianas!