HANMI occupancy over 99% in February

(Press Release) — The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported a record-breaking 99.87 percent occupancy among 11 member hotels for February 2017, a 2 percent Increase compared to February 2016.

Average room rates were the highest-ever for February, $169.03 during the month, compared to $165.88 last February. 64,851 of 64,932 available room nights sold in February 2017, compared to 65,592 of 66,961 available room nights sold over the same period last year.

“One hundred percent average occupancy and the highest average room rates for February ever for HANMI member hotels…it doesn’t get any better than that,” said HANMI Chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh. “Looking ahead, it’s imperative to continue this growth momentum. As stated in the Marianas Visitors Authority’s tourism sustainability study, we need to incentivize hotel renovations so we stay current with the times and with competition destinations. We strongly hope the Legislature and administration will look at extending or renewing the public land leases of our hotel members. This is something we have been requesting for almost four years now. Timing is more crucial. We risk losing our edge as an industry if this is not addressed immediately.”

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the NMI. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects.

Membership in HANMI is open to all qualified hotels, motels, guest houses and other lodging entities for tourists, as well as affiliated businesses.