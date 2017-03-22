Parks and Recreation to collect fees for pavilion use

THE Division of Parks and Recreation of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources will charge a fee for the use of public pavilions on Saipan.

In his notice, Parks and Recreation Director Eli Cabrera, said a security deposit will also be collected for the use of recreational facilities and tourist sites.

There are also fees for tent setups at the beach, portable toilets at beaches, basketball courts and baseball fields and for camping at the beach.

Parks and Recreation administrative specialist Elisa Borja said the fee and security deposit requirements took effect on Feb. 20, but she added that they will not charge fees for family gatherings or picnics at a pavilion.

However, a fee will be collected for the use of a pavilion on special occasions such as birthdays, parties and other celebrations.

The amount of the fee and security deposit will vary depending on the condition and size of the pavilion.

For example, the fee for using the Kilili pavilion in Susupe is to be $20 and the security deposit $25.

At Pakpak pavilion, the fee is $15 and the security deposit also $15.

The fee for the Filcom pavilion is $30 and the security deposit $30 from Monday to Thursday. From Friday to Sunday the fee is $40 and the security deposit $40.

The fee for the 13 Fishermen pavilion is $30 and the security deposit $40 from Monday to Thursday. The fee is $40 and the security deposit $40 from Friday to Sunday.

The fee and the security deposit are to be be paid at the Treasury office, and the receipt must be presented to Parks and Recreation.

Borja said once the security deposit is paid the user will have a week to pay the fee.

For those who want to set up a 20x20(or bigger) tent/canopy in the beachside area, the fee is $25. But there’s no charge for a pullout or small tent.

The fee for a portable toilet setup at any beach site including a basketball court or baseball field is $5.

The fee for camping at the beach is also $5.

Borja said they are requiring canopy-and-picnic-table rental companies to call Parks and Recreation before setting up canopies and picnic tables at the beach.

She said park rangers will be patrolling beach sites and will ask pavilion users if they have permits.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 234-7405.