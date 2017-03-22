2015 Toyota Corolla stolen

A BLUE 2015 Toyota Corolla LE with license plate ACM 609 was stolen on Saturday in Garapan.

According to the owner, Maki Y. Aquino she had her keys with her after parking her car behind Sura Restaurant. The car was also locked, she added.

In her car were her identification cards, a wallet, a purse, a cellphone, cash and a paycheck.

She added that she called all the towing companies on island to find out if her car had been towed, but learned it had not been.

Aquino said she found out that police did tow two cars from Garapan on Saturday night, but hers was not one of them.

“I kindly ask for your help — any info would be helpful,” she said in her appeal to the community.

If you have any information about her car, please call her at 483-7410.

She told Variety on Monday that she still did not have any information regarding the whereabouts of her car.

On Feb. 19, 2017, a red pick-up truck parked near Guangdong Hardware in As Lito was stolen.

The owner, June Alipio, told Variety on Sunday that despite a cash reward offer he had not received any information regarding his 1989 Toyota Hilux with license plate ABK-269.