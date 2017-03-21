Rota holds Agriculture Fair

THE annual Rota Agriculture Fair concluded on Friday after two days of showcasing island produce and also featuring literary and art competitions.

“It was a very successful event,” said David M. Calvo, Department of Lands and Natural Resources resident director and this year’s event chairman.

He said the fair was held at the Aquaponic Learning Center in Sinapalo III, and this year’s theme was “Buy Local! Buy Fresh!”

Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig, in his remarks, thanked the fair’s supporters and participants for making it meaningful.

He also encouraged the community to engage in farming or ranching because of the many commercial opportunities that exist locally and within the region.

At the same time, the mayor thanked and honored farmers for their hard work and the key role they play in the island economy.

Antonio Barcinas, chairman of the 16th Rota Municipal Council, emphasized the importance of farmers.

Department of Commerce resident director and community project group organization member Valerie Atalig said the goal of the event was to promote agri-business, showcase local produce, and share information helpful to commercial or backyard farmers.

The fair is held each year in March to coincide with the feast day of San Isidro, the patron saint of farmers, Valerie Atalig said.

This year, the fiesta was rescheduled to coincide with the global celebrations in May, but Rota’s Agricultural Fair was still held in March, she added.

Sen. Teresita A. Santos thanked the mayor, organizers, coordinators, participants and the people of Rota for making this year’s fair a great success.

“Each year, as we hold our renowned Agricultural Fair, we celebrate the hard work of our local farmers and ranchers who play a pivotal role not just in our agricultural industry but also in our rich local traditions. The people of Rota take much pride in the rich agricultural traditions of our island and our growing capacity for producing high quality produce, ornamental plants and healthy livestock,” she said.

This year’s fair featured a poetry contest and a drawing contest for students. The participants were 17 budding poets and 65 young artists in three categories — kindergarten to first grade, second and third grade, and fourth and fifth grade.

In the drawing contest “Eat Healthy! Eat Kamuti!” the winners were: K-1st grade division, Keoni Hocog, first place, Grace Christian Academy; Eianne Ladao, second place, Eskuelan San Francisco De Borja; Nitu Ali Nitu, third place, Sinapalo Elementary School.

In the 2nd-3rd grade division, the winners: Edward Maratita III, first place, ESFDB; Juriz Eliezar Javier, second, GCA; AJ Tobongbanua, third place, ESFDB.

In the 4th-5th grade division: Eclair Ladao, first place, ESFDB; Brylle Angelo Reyel, second place, ESFDB; Edgar Aaron Tuazon, third place, ESFDB.

The winners in the drawing contest received $20 for first place, $10, second place and $5 for third place in all divisions.

In the poetry contest, 6th-8th grade division, Mary Ruth Larin of GCA won the $30 first prize; Mubarak Dewan, Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior/Senior High School, second place, $20; and Necimo Atalig of GCA, third place, $10.

The drawing and poetry entries were judged by the community projects group organization which is comprised of the mayor’s cabinet members.

Mayor Efraim Atalig and IH Group, a private investment firm, sponsored produce and livestock contests, the results of which will be announced this week.

“The Agricultural Fair was successful in bringing the community together to celebrate the noble and important profession of farming and honoring the importance of agriculture to our island,” Valerie Atalig said.

“I think that with more support from our regional partners and more emphasis on supporting local farmers, this event will grow by leaps and bounds in the years to come.”