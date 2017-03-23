23 local students needed for Korean cultural exchange program

THE Korean Community of Saipan, in collaboration with the mayor’s office, will again send local students to South Korea as part of an annual cultural exchange program.

Mayor’s office student exchange coordinator Yuki Kishimoto said they are looking for 23 high school and college students to participate in the program.

The high school students should be in 10th to 12th grades while the college students must be 19 to 21 years old.

Participants must have a U.S. passport, a photocopy of which must be submitted to the Saipan mayor’s office or sent through email at y.kishimoto215@gmail.com.

Kishimoto said the participants will have to pay just $500 for all expenses including airfare and accommodations in Korea.





Participating students and their chaperons will leave Saipan on June 4 and return to the island on June 8.

Their itinerary includes war memorials, the Korean Broadcasting System, the national museum, Itaewon in Seoul, Everland theme park and Kia Motors.

The exchange program is sponsored by the Korea Taekwondo Federation and the Overseas Korean Foundation in cooperation with the Saipan mayor’s office, the Marianas Visitors Authority, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Eastar Air, T’way Air and Saipan World Resort.

The Korean Community of Saipan said the goal of the exchange program is to showcase Korean culture and history among CNMI students.

For more information, call Yuki Kishimoto at 234-6208 or Simon Sin of the Korean Community of Saipan at 287-7733 or email koreasaipan@gmail.com.