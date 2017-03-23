NMC, DPS ink agreement for police cadet training

NORTHERN Marianas College and the Department of Public Safety have signed an agreement for the joint operation of a police academy to enhance the training of police cadets.

The memorandum of agreement was signed Friday by Gov. Ralph Torres, NMC President Dr. Carmen Fernandez and DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero.

Under the MOA, police cadets will get college credits when they complete police academy training.

Educational credits gained by the cadets may then be used toward the completion of an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

“The agreement signed today launches an important collaborative and strategic partnership between NMC and DPS,” the college president said.

“We are very excited to be working with Commissioner Guerrero and his team at DPS in providing training to current and future police cadets,” she added.

“Through the partnership we will be able to get more police officers for our islands.”

According to the MOA, to qualify as a police cadet, an individual has to take the English 101 placement test at NMC, pass a drug test, pass the physical agility test, receive a favorable rating on a special background investigation, and meet other requirements.

In her remarks, the NMC president acknowledged the work of NMC criminal justice coordinator Zerlyn Taimanao and DPS Maj. Lawrence Camacho in preparing the agreement and seeing it through.

Taimanao said they worked closely with DPS to develop a basic law enforcement certificate program that includes courses on firearms, emergency vehicle operation, report writing for law enforcement and other subject matter that applies to police work.

The course will run for five months for each cohort cycle of cadets, she added.

Under the MOA, police cadets will be able to access all of the student services available to NMC students, including mentoring, tutoring, library and financial aid.

According to the MOA, DPS and NMC “will participate in the selection of all instructors for the academy. However, for accreditation purposes, certification of instructors remains the responsibility of Northern Marianas College.”

NMC is accredited by the Senior College and University Commission of the Western Association for Schools and Colleges.