Municipal council’s task force on entombment of ancestral grounds to meet this week

THE Entombment of Ancestral Grounds Task Force will meet this week to finalize its membership as well as its plans and programs this year, Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council administrator Frances Muna said.

The task force is headed by municipal council vice chairman Diego Kaipat.

Muna said the task force’s primary function is to facilitate the preservation of ancestral bones recovered from development and construction sites on Saipan.

The task force members include representatives of various agencies that will help facilitate the collection of ancestral remains and their preservation in designated places, she added.

At a recent meeting, the municipal council headed by chairman Luis John Castro also created a task force for indigenous medicinal plants and a committee for the Koferencian Dinana Islas Marianas to be headed by municipal council member Antonia Tudela.

Also created were the charter municipality committee and the village identity project committee that will be led by Castro.

Muna said the indigenous medicinal plant task force will identify all types of herbal plants for medicine purposes.

The council is planning to collect information about herbal and medicinal plants including their uses, preparation and recipes.

The village identity project will find ways to promote village identity and install unique signs in the villages of Saipan.