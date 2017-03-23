Owner recovers Corolla

THE blue 2015 Toyota Corolla LE that was reported stolen on Saturday has been recovered by the owner.

Maki Y. Aquino told Variety on Tuesday that her car was found in Garapan by “someone who works there.” She declined to elaborate.

She said most of her belongings were still in the car except for her cellphone and a spare key.

She said she is grateful for the assistance of the community in helping her find the car which she believed was stolen on Saturday after she parked it behind Sura Restaurant in Garapan.

In other news, the owner of the red pick-up truck that was stolen after he parked it at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2017 near Guangdong Hardware in As Lito is still hoping to recover his vehicle, a 1989 Toyota Hilux with license plate ABK-269.

June Alipio said his truck has an Air Jordan sticker on the rear window. He is offering a $300 reward to anyone who can provide information regarding the vehicle’s whereabouts.