22 new US citizens sworn in

AN 82-year-old and two couples were among the 22 individuals who took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of the United States in a special naturalization ceremony on Monday at the federal courthouse.

The new Americans were originally from the Philippines, South Korea, China and India and they were sworn in by District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona.

She pointed out that the people of the commonwealth back then, including herself, were not born U.S. citizens, but acquired U.S. citizenship through the Covenant to establish a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in political union with the U.S. In 1986, the qualified residents of the CNMI became U.S. citizens.

“Today you walked in citizens of four different countries, now you will walk out as citizens of one,” the judge said.

She encouraged the new citizens to exercise their fundamental rights and reminded them of the three civic duties of every adult citizen: 1) the duty to vote; 2) to pay taxes; 3) and to serve as jurors.

The guest speaker at the naturalization ceremony was Lt. Mihai Leta of the United States Coast Guard.





He congratulated the new citizens for their dedication and perseverance in becoming American citizens.

He encouraged them to take part in the democratic process as voters, jurors and responsible law-abiding citizens.

“Strive to give back to your community and to the nation — come to the aid of the weak and the poor and the underprivileged because that is what we do as Americans.

“Treat everyone fairly, and remember to protect your freedoms, and invoke them at every opportunity because you have earned them as citizens of the U.S.”

Leta, a naturalized citizen himself, hailed from Romania and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 10 years old. He was naturalized 21 years ago in Portland, Oregon.

He said Monday’s naturalization ceremony brought memories of the hardships that they endured coming to America and integrating into American society.

The new citizens who were sworn in Monday were Eric Lucky De Barras, Naria Joji Travilla Abarquez, Renato Sanchez Abarquez, Pacita Avancena Angeles, Young Kil Bae, Ivan Francis Mario Braganza, Nina Esther Braganza, Lorna Cabantog Cruz, Teresita Labang Dela Rosa, Jocelyn Armas Ferrer, Jizi Jin Ichihara, Jesus Eco Lagadia, Emerito Madrid Lumba, Delia Odsigue Marfil, Mel Jean Alvarado Mendoza, Marcial Ramos Patio, Sarah Reyes Muna, Eleonor Bernardo Pixley, Mark Levita Robles, Elsan Enrado Tadios, Jacqueline Gonzales Tenorio and Pennylain De Jesus Travilla.





Pacita Angeles, 82, said she is happy to be a U.S. citizen.

“Proud to be an American,” said Ivan Braganza when asked how he felt after the ceremony.

He and his wife, Nina Braganza, waited for 21 years to become U.S. citizens, he added.

During the swearing-in ceremony, one of the candidates for citizenship put down his right hand and did not repeat the words, “I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law.” Judge Manglona asked him, “Are you not going to join us?” The individual responded “modification” then raised his right hand again and continued to recite the rest of the oath of allegiance.

When asked about it by this reporter, immigration officer Shelia Kelty said the naturalization process accommodates and respects the religious beliefs of the candidates.

On Wednesday March 22, 2017, 26 other individuals will be sworn in as U.S. citizens in federal court.