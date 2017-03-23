Mariano Satur charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

MARIANO M. Satur Jr., 41, was arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting the 13-year-old daughter of his drinking companion and neighbor in Kagman.

Satur appeared before Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Tuesday for a bail hearing, and his cash bail was set at $50,000.

Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski represented Satur.

On Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 4:47 p.m., police met with the victim’s brother at their Kagman house. He told them that his sister was sexually assaulted by Satur while she was sleeping in their father’s room.

Police observed that the 13-year-old victim was crying and seemed to be “very scared.” She told police that Satur had molested her.

The victim’s 17-year-old brother-in-law told police that prior to the incident, Satur and the victim’s father were drinking alcohol outside the house.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Satur entered the house and asked him if he could use the restroom.

The victim’s brother-in-law told Satur to go ahead and use it. The brother-in-law then left the house to pick up his girlfriend who was at a function at Chacha Middle School. When he returned to the house he saw that the victim was crying. She then told him what Satur had done to her.

She later told police that she was sleeping in her dad’s room when she woke up as she felt that her pants were being removed. She saw that it was Satur who was trying to pull down her pants. She said when he touched her inappropriately, she got up and tried to get away from Satur but he pulled her back down to the bed. The victim, however, managed to get away from him.

The victim’s father was also interviewed by the police. He said he and Satur were drinking outside the house, but he decided to go into his house and sleep after “having enough drinks.” He woke up later in the afternoon and began feeding his chickens. He then saw Satur leave the house and cross the street without saying anything to him. He told his son to check on his sister who recounted what Satur did to her.

When Satur returned to the victim’s house at 6:18 p.m., police arrested him and brought him to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained.

When interviewed by the police, Satur admitted that he went into a room where the victim was sleeping and tried to pull down her short pants.

He said the victim woke up and tried to run away from him so he pulled her back down to the bed and again tried to touch her, but she managed to run away.

Satur was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault of a minor in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.