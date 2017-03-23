New integrated resort club opens on Middle Road

INVESTOR MP Holdings on Monday held a “soft” opening for the Saipan Country Club Resort and Saipan Vegas on Middle Road near McDonald’s.

The club is an “integrated resort” with a nine-hole golf course and new hotel rooms while Saipan Vegas will feature fine dining, entertainment and e-gaming accommodations.

The country club is actually the oldest golf course on island, Variety learned.

“We saw this as an opportunity to provide affordable accommodations for tourists and travelers,” said Gus Noble of MaxGaming Consulting Services, a consultant of MP Holdings.

He said the new club resort will address the lack of hotel rooms on Saipan as the local tourism industry continues to recover after years of decline.

MP Holdings, he added, is introducing pre-fabricated modular hotel rooms at the 2,000-square-meter project site.

The pre-fabricated facility will alleviate all current problems due to the lack of workforce and materials, Noble said, adding that the facility is environmentally friendly and very cost-effective.

“That means we can provide cost effective accommodations for our clients,” he added.

“We see it as a hidden jewel on Saipan,” Noble said, referring to the $2 million development project.

The tentative opening of the 50 hotel rooms is set for June, but the expansion of the project will continue thereafter, he added.

“We can offer full affordable accommodations at $50 per night along with other amenities,” Noble said.

As for Saipan Vegas, he said it has a restaurant and a gaming room as well as three hotel rooms each available at $75 a night.

“We think it’s unique and interesting and something that’s different. All parts of an integrated resort are here: dining, gaming, accommodations, golf and other services,” Noble said.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres expressed his appreciation for the new investment project, saying that an improving economy will improve the government’s cash flow and help pay its obligations.