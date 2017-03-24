Governor encourages community to be more involved in anti-crime campaign

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres is urging members of the community to be more involved in the campaign against criminality in the CNMI, especially when it comes to providing information regarding unsolved crimes.

“People who witness a crime should report it because they are the eyes and ears in the community,” he said in an interview on Friday.

He said community members should not be afraid and must report to the police illegal activities and crimes happening in their area.

“If they do not call for help it will only make it harder for the police to solve and prevent crimes,” he said, adding that the community’s input is vital in solving crimes.

“One scrap of information often leads to another, so I ask the community to come in and assist us,” Torres said.

According to the governor, the police remain focused on unsolved cases, “but at the end of the day we also need the community to help us get information to solve these cases.”

Torres said his office has been in discussion with the Department of Public Safety regarding the additional resources it needs.

DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero, in a separate interview, said his department continues to pursue the investigation of unsolved crimes.

“We are not stopping — we just don’t like to comment on ongoing investigations,” he added.