Saipan Marathon this Saturday

(MVA) — The Saipan Marathon 2017 organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

To clear the road, parking will be closed from the fire sub-station in Garapan along the southbound lane to Grandvrio Resort beginning on Thursday, March 22, until Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, portions of the outer southbound lane will be closed from Kensington Resort to Pacific Islands Club from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and follow the directions of traffic officers, and dog owners are reminded to secure their pets.

For more information, please contact the Marianas Visitors Authority at 664-3200/3201.