Court dismisses Jason Tarkong’s lawsuit against DPS

SAYING that the “underlying grievance has been resolved,” the Superior Court on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by Department of Public Safety public information officer Jason Tarkong against DPS.

Judge Joseph Camacho said he is dismissing with prejudice Tarkong’s petition for judicial review of agency action and injunction pursuant to the stipulation filed by the parties to dismiss the petition.

But the judge said the court “shall retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the grievance resolution.”

Tarkong, represented by attorney Robert T. Torres, filed the complaint after he applied for the rank of police sergeant but was not selected.

Variety on Wednesday was told that Tarkong has subsequently been promoted to the rank of sergeant.