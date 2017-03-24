US and CNMI flags to be at half-staff

(Press Release) — Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres issued the following proclamation on Wednesday:

“In memory of the late Honorable Vicente Matagolai Aldan, former mayor of the Northern Islands, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, that the flags of the United States and of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands shall be flown at half-staff at the Juan Atalig Sablan Administrative Building and upon all public buildings, instrumentalities, and grounds until sunset of March 30, 2017.”