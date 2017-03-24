Val Hocog charged with criminal contempt

FORMER police officer Victor Val Borja Hocog has a pending contempt-of-court case on top of the “ice” trafficking charges against him.

The Office of the Attorney General charged Hocog, the lt. governor’s son, with criminal contempt of court on Nov. 10, 2015.

According to the AG’s office, on or between Sept 25, 2014 and Nov. 9, 2015 Hocog unlawfully knowingly, and willfully resisted or refused or failed to comply with a lawful order of the court.

The court earlier ordered Hocog to undergo 30 months of rehabilitation services from the Hawaii Habilitat Treatment facility on June 4, 2015 for a 2014 criminal case.

Hocog was not arrested but was summoned to appear in court on Nov. 23, 2015.

He appeared with then-Assistant Public Defender Matthew Meyer, and entered a not-guilty plea. Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

On Dec. 19, 2016, Presiding Judge Robert Naraja issued a bench warrant for Hocog’s arrest when he did not show up for a scheduled status conference. Bail was set at $500.

Court documents did not indicate whether the bench warrant was served on Hocog.

Through his counsel, Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit, Hocog has appealed to the CNMI Supreme Court, saying his sentence in a previous criminal case does not comply with the sentencing statute and is therefore illegal.

Nesbit said the court impermissibly sentenced Hocog to 30 months of rehabilitation and ordered the Office of the AG to monitor compliance with the rehabilitation provision.

In Sept. 2014, Hocog was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he pled guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. The 30-month rehabilitation order was connected to that conviction.

Assistant AG Matthew Baisley, in opposition to Hocog’s appeal, said no illegal sentence was imposed on Hocog, and Judge Naraja’s involvement was limited to ensuring the plea agreement was technically and legally sound.

On March 13, 2017, Hocog appeared in Superior Court to answer charges of illegal possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

According to the Office of the AG in its motion to unseal documents and motion to revoke stipulation for the release of the defendant from custody, Hocog was arrested on Oct. 10, 2016 for illegal possession and trafficking of a controlled substance for which the court imposed a $100,000 cash bail on him.

At the time, Hocog offered to assist law enforcement as a confidential informant provided that DPS would release him without cash bail subject to certain terms, conditions and restrictions.

The government agreed and moved to seal Hocog’s case to protect the confidentiality and integrity of ongoing drug or narcotics investigations which the court granted.

But according to the Office of the AG, after Hocog cooperated on one drug buy operation, he no longer cooperated with law enforcement in ongoing investigations.

The AG’s office asked the court to revoke Hocog’s release and order his arrest so he could be brought to court to answer the charges against him. The court granted the Office of the AG’s motion.

Presiding Judge Naraja has also ordered Hocog to appear in court on March 28, 2017 at 9 a.m. for a case-management conference. The judge appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Hocog.