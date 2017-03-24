Police officer in assault case pleads guilty

A POLICE officer charged with assaulting his wife pled guilty on Wednesday to assault and battery during a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday.

Ramon Saures Kaipat, 39 appeared before Superior Court Judge Joseph Camacho and was represented by his attorney Rosemond Santos while Assistant Attorney General Heather Santos appeared for the government.

On Jan. 23, 2017 the Office of the Attorney General charged Kaipat with count 1, assault and battery; and count 2, disturbing the peace. If convicted, Kaipat could face a maximum sentence of one year and six months of imprisonment.

On March 15, 2017 the AG’s office filed an amended information and charged Kaipat with assault and battery only for which he could get a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

According to the plea agreement, on or about Jan. 13, 2017 Kaipat unlawfully struck, beat, wounded or otherwise caused bodily harm to his wife. Kaipat hit his wife several times in the head and body using his hands and knees.

Before the court accepted Kaipat’s guilty plea, Judge Camacho asked the defendant to tell the court in his own words what happened at the time of the incident.

Kaipat at first said he didn’t remember anything because he had “blacked out.” But after conferring with his lawyer, he told the court that on the night of the incident, he and his wife, who is also a police officer, had just returned from a DPS Christmas party and that he had had too much to drink.

He said upon entering their vehicle they started to argue. Kaipat said he accused his wife of talking to another guy before punching her in the face and slapping her. Kaipat said his wife tried to stop him, but he continued to punch her. He said he had “blacked out.”

The court accepted Kaipat’s plea guilty and noted that he has waived the pre-sentence investigation report. He will be sentenced on April 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.