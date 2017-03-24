Corrections director cited for misuse of government vehicle

DEPARTMENT of Corrections Director Gregory Frank Taitano Castro was cited by Department of Public Safety Detective Peter Aldan for misuse of a government vehicle, according to court documents obtained by Variety on Wednesday.

Castro was cited for violating 1CMC § 7406 (d)(e)(f)(g.1) on March 15, 2017 at the Mariana Country Club golf course. According to the citation, Castro was driving a Silver 2015 Nissan X-Terra with vehicle plate number ACR 284.

Besides suspension or termination, Castro is facing a total of $1,500 in fines and three days of imprisonment.

1 CMC§7406 (d) provides that government vehicles are only to be used for official government business, and no person may operate or use any government vehicle for any purpose other than official government business. Violation is punishable by a fine up to $500, and/or three days of imprisonment.

Castro was also cited for driving a tinted government vehicle for which he could be fined up to $500 and/or sentenced to three days of imprisonment.

In addition, he was cited for operating or using a government vehicle without official markings which carries a fine of $500 and/or three days of imprisonment.

According to the law, only government license plates may be issued to government vehicles, and within one year of April 22, 1995 all government vehicles must bear government license plates, excepting cars that are leased for less than 60 days.

A government license plate is one that clearly says “Government” or “Gov’t,” and can easily be distinguished from an ordinary license plate.

A violation of this government-license provision by any government employee “shall be grounds for disciplinary action, which may include suspension or termination.”

The traffic citation stated that Castro’s next court appearance will be on May 17, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

Variety asked Office of the Public Auditor legal counsel Ashley L. Kost whether they are investigating Castro.

Kost said OPA is barred by a confidentiality statute from discussing ongoing investigations.

“I cannot confirm or deny any ongoing investigation,” she said, adding that any charges that will be filed are usually referred to the Attorney General’s Office.