CPA board: Saipan airport needs more CBP personnel

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority board of directors has completed a draft resolution asking the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Region 9 office to provide additional manpower at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

CPA is hoping that CBP will address “the issue of understaffing and the projected increase of activity at the Saipan airport.”

From 13,789 landings at the airport in 2009, the number had increased by 33 percent to 18,405 as of Sept. 2016, the CPA board stated.

The board projects that the number will increase to 19,759 by the end of this year; 21,212 in 2018 and 22,272 in 2019.

These statistics on passengers and flight arrivals, the CPA board said, show significant increases have occurred since U.S. Customs and Border Protection began operations in 2009 at the Saipan airport.

The CPA board said “a serious problem exists now with regard to long waiting lines at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection counters . . . in the arrival and departure areas.”

Since 2009, the year when CBP began operations at Saipan airport, “deplanement increased by 26 percent as of Sept. 30, 2016.”

From 425,982 deplanements in 2009 the number went up to 536,070, an increase of 110,088, the CPA board said.

Early this month, CNMI lawmakers were told that CBP had 18 officers on Saipan.

A newly arrived nonresident told Variety that her flight arrived at 4:30 a.m. on March 6, 2017 and she finally emerged from the airport at 9:30 a.m.

She said she and the other newly arrived passengers who were “stranded” in the CBP area had to endure the heat because only two wall fans were working. She said they were also told that only four immigration officers were screening all of them.

In related news, Senate President Arnold I. Palacios and House Speaker Ralph S. Demapan have issued a joint memorandum informing all members of the Legislature that CBP Field Operations Director Brian J. Humphrey will be presenting information related to the long waiting lines, the travel ban, the Chinese parole program and other topics at 1 p.m. on April 10 in the House chamber.