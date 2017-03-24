Subcontractor’s worker dies at hotel-casino construction site

IMPERIAL Pacific International LLC said it was informed on Wednesday morning of a fatal accident involving a subcontractor’s employee at the construction site of its hotel-casino project in Garapan.

The Department of Public Safety is treating the incident as an “accidental death.”

Variety was told that the worker fell from a scaffold at the construction site.

“The circumstances surrounding this morning’s tragic events are still under investigation by authorities. Therefore, IPI is unable to release any information regarding the incident. In addition, the name of the subcontractor’s employee is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by our subcontractor,” Mark A. Brown, chairman of IPI CNMI LLC said in a media statement.

Brown added, “On behalf of the company, our thoughts and prayers go out to the worker’s family. We wish to express our most sincere sympathy and deepest condolence to the deceased and his family during this difficult time.”

Brown said IPI has “expressed serious concern regarding the accident and we have again advised our subcontractors to exercise Safety First at the construction site. IPI’s construction team is comprised of world class professionals who will ensure construction of a world class resort while taking measures to ensure workers’ safety at all times.”

Brown said IPI is also concerned about reports of workers on site who “infringe the law.”

IPI does not accept such activities and will terminate contracts with those who fail to comply with the law, he added.

DPS public information officer Jason Tarkong said “a 43-year-old Chinese national at the casino construction site” was reported injured “at 7:36 on Wednesday morning.” He later succumbed to his injuries.

Tarkong said police are investigating and treating it as an accidental death.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde could not give any additional information as of press time Wednesday evening.