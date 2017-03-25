Hocog again asks court to dismiss Yamamoto’s lawsuit

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor B. Hocog, through attorney Randall Cunliffe, is again asking the District Court for the NMI to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto over the MV Luta fiasco.

Cunliffe said the lawsuit does not possess enough heft to demonstrate entitlement or relief.

Represented by attorney George Hasselback, Yamamoto sued Hocog, MV Luta/Luta Mermaid LLC, Abelina Mendiola, Deron Mendiola and Fidel Mendiola III for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Cunliffe noted that the court earlier ruled that Yamamoto is a joint venturer in the purchase and operation of the vessel.

On that basis alone the court should dismiss the breach of contract claim against Hocog, his lawyer said.

The court having found Yamamoto to be in a joint venture with the defendants “eradicates” Yamamoto’s arguments that he was a secured creditor and had a cause of action for breach of contract, Cunliffe said.

He said based on the complaint, it appears that all of monies advanced by Yamamoto went to Luta Mermaid, adding that Yamamoto has alleged no information that would indicate that Hocog is an owner of, director of, or manager of Luta Mermaid LLC.

Yamamoto did not allege in his complaint that there was a contract between Hocog and Yamamoto, Cunliffe said.

Yamamoto may have given money to Luta Mermaid, but there are no allegations of any legal connection between Hocog and Luta Mermaid LLC, the lawyer added.

He said the plaintiff’s complaint does not set forth actual allegations beyond a right to relief above a speculative level against Hocog, Cunliffe said.

“The complaint does not meet the requirements of who, what, when, where and how. The complaint does not set forth what is false or misleading about the statements and why it is false.”

According to Cunliffe, Hocog, as then-Senate president, is protected by legislative immunity.

“Once it is established that their action [the Legislature’s] at issue took place within the legislative sphere, it bars a criminal or civil suit whether it is brought against the legislator in his official and/or his personal capacity, since legislative immunity, like judicial immunity, is absolute immunity.”

Cunliffe said Yamamoto alleges that Hocog’s position as a senator would benefit him; that Hocog said the Municipality of Rota would help fund the ship’s operation; and Hocog stated he would use his political position to ensure that the plaintiff’s investment was returned with a profit.

“As can be seen by Yamamoto’s complaint, the actions of Hocog [were] taken in the course of the legislative process, and for those actions, he is immune.”