US court to allow release of 3 defendants in labor fraud case to third-party custodians

PERSUADED by the arguments of the defendants’ lawyers, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona on Thursday said she would release to third-party custodians the three detained individuals charged with mail fraud and involvement in an illegal recruiting scheme.

Muksedor Rahman, Rafiqul Islam and Zeaur Dalu will be released as soon as acceptable third-party custodians are found, she added.

Rahman was represented by attorney Robert T. Torres, Islam by attorney Ben Petersburg for attorney Bruce Berline, and Dalu by attorney David Banes.

U.S. Assistant Attorney Jim Benedetto said the defendants should remain in detention because they are a flight risk and a danger to the safety of the alleged victims of the case.

But Judge Manglona said the U.S. government failed to meet its burden. She said the years that Rahman and Islam have spent in the CNMI, the ties that they established in the community, and the families that they have raised are sufficient proofs that they will not flee the jurisdiction.

The judge said she has some concerns with Dalu’s minimal ties in the community, but will also order his release if a suitable third-party is found.

She ordered the U.S. Probation Office to determine suitable third-party custodians for each of the defendants.

The court will issue an order on Monday regarding the conditions of the defendants’ release, and will hold a hearing on Thursday to determine acceptable third-party custodians.

If found guilty, the defendants are facing 20 years of imprisonment for one count of mail fraud which is considered a Class C felony, and five years of imprisonment for each count of fraud in foreign labor contracting.