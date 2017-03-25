DEQ: Enforcement efforts on the rise under amended littering act

(Press Release) — Recently certified litter control officers from the Division of Environmental Quality of the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, have issued 13 littering tickets in Kagman.

On Friday March 17, 2017 at 2 p.m., BECQ received a complaint regarding illegal dumping along the roadside at the former green waste site in Kagman. Upon receiving the complaint, officers from BECQ responded to the site to perform an investigation.





As a result, 13 individuals were tied to the improperly disposed of debris. Litter control officers found in the trash mail addressed to Oscar and Sinforosa Takai, Evelyna H. Somorang, Patrick Somorang, Laurano N. Kaniki, Elaine Somorang, Theresita I. Somorang, Anunciacion L. Igisomar, Nina S. Nekaifes, Alvina I. Somorang, Janet P. Catalan, Genoven C. Tyquiengco, and Jamaika R. Taijeron.

On Feb. 28, 2017, DEQ, the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety certified 63 new litter-control or apprehending officers from seven different agencies on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to enforce the Litter Control Act of 1989, as amended by P.L. 19-52. DEQ encourages all certified apprehending officers to increase enforcement efforts to clean up the island. DEQ also urges the public to report any littering violations.