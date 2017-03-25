Propst wants House to look into casino construction site

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst is asking Speaker Ralph Demapan to conduct an oversight hearing to determine whether Imperial Pacific International is in compliance with safety standards at its hotel-casino construction site in Garapan.

Propst said the recent accidental death of a construction worker who fell from a scaffold at the site is a “huge concern.”

“While the Department of Public Safety is investigating and treating this as an accidental death, there are many questions that need to be answered. Here are some that we should be asking in the form of a formal oversight: Was this worker wearing a safety harness? If not, why not? Could this death have been prevented if the worker was wearing a safety harness? Was this death caused by negligence at the construction site? Was 911 called as soon as he fell, and did the company wait for the medics to arrive on scene to treat the worker? Was the worker moved without waiting for professionally trained medics to arrive on scene to treat him? Was the worker moved and placed on a plywood form and transferred to CHC in a van? Are there any safety officers on site? If so, is it normal protocol to move someone after they have fallen? Is this the first death to occur at the construction site? If there have been other deaths, why have they not been reported? How many severe injuries have occurred at the construction site? How many have been reported? How many have not been reported? How many workers have lost a limb? How many have been permanently paralyzed due to falls? How many workers are trained in administering first aid and CPR at the construction site? Are medical equipment and supplies readily available, and is someone trained to treat those who are seriously injured on site?”

Propst added, “It would be good to know how many of these severe injuries came from the casino construction site, and what steps have been taken to reduce the number of injuries. Honorable Speaker, I humbly ask for you to call for a formal oversight, not to place blame, but to seek answers, and to prevent another death or serious injury from occurring. I understand there are deadlines in place, but we must not allow anyone to sacrifice speed for safety. Every life is sacred, and everyone working in the CNMI must be afforded the right to work in a safe environment.”

In an interview, Propst said the oversight hearing will allow lawmakers to ask Imperial Pacific management questions.

“The purpose is to determine whether some protocols are being violated or if the company is in compliance when it comes to the safety measures for their employees. If we conduct an oversight hearing, the management is obligated to tell us the truth. They cannot lie — they have to answer our questions and tell us the truth.”