Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 25 Mar 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
The consumer caution corner: Using credit

     

     

     

     

     

    Friday, March 24, 2017-6:57:29P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Daisy C. Villagomez-Bier is 2017 Counselor of the Year

  • Print
24 Mar 2017
By Lori Lyn C. Lirio - lyn@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

DAISY C. Villagomez-Bier of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School was named the Public School System’s 2017 Counselor of the Year during the counselors conference held by PSS and Northern Marianas College at the Kanoa Resort on Thursday.

Villagomez-Bier, who has been a counselor since 2009, said the job is difficult but rewarding.

Counselor Daisy Villagomez-Bier of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School was honored as the Public School System’s 2017 State School Counselor of the Year in a ceremony Thursday morning during the annual counselors conference. In the photo with Villagomez-Bier are Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, Associate Commissioner for Student and Support Services Yvonne R. Pangelinan, Board of Education Chairwoman Mary Lou S. Ada, vice chairwoman Janice Marie A. Tenorio, first lady Diann T. Torres and last year’s PSS counselor of the year, Patty Mendoza, who presented the award to Villagomez-Bier. PSS photo

“The most rewarding part is watching the kids come to realize their potential even when things seems impossible for them,” she said in an interview.

“Counselors mainly help the students hone their skills. It is also our job to help them develop the resilience with which to face the challenges that come their way.”

Many problems that middle school students face stem from the insecurities they experience at home, she added.

“They worry if there will be food on the table — if their mother or father will come home. Some of the students also have problems with self-esteem.”

She said students have different ways of facing their problems. If they are not properly guided, they may end up harming themselves, she added.

First lady Diann T. Torres expressed gratitude to the counselors for the work they do for the children.

In her remarks, she said the counselors help mold the students’ character and are partners with the parents in shaping their children’s future.

“We honor our counselors to show our appreciation for their passion in shaping our children to become better persons,” she said.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.