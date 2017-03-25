Daisy C. Villagomez-Bier is 2017 Counselor of the Year

DAISY C. Villagomez-Bier of Francisco M. Sablan Middle School was named the Public School System’s 2017 Counselor of the Year during the counselors conference held by PSS and Northern Marianas College at the Kanoa Resort on Thursday.

Villagomez-Bier, who has been a counselor since 2009, said the job is difficult but rewarding.





“The most rewarding part is watching the kids come to realize their potential even when things seems impossible for them,” she said in an interview.

“Counselors mainly help the students hone their skills. It is also our job to help them develop the resilience with which to face the challenges that come their way.”

Many problems that middle school students face stem from the insecurities they experience at home, she added.

“They worry if there will be food on the table — if their mother or father will come home. Some of the students also have problems with self-esteem.”

She said students have different ways of facing their problems. If they are not properly guided, they may end up harming themselves, she added.

First lady Diann T. Torres expressed gratitude to the counselors for the work they do for the children.

In her remarks, she said the counselors help mold the students’ character and are partners with the parents in shaping their children’s future.

“We honor our counselors to show our appreciation for their passion in shaping our children to become better persons,” she said.