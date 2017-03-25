NMI marks 41st Covenant Day

AS the NMI observes Covenant Day today, Friday, acting Gov. Arnold I. Palacios urged people to “look back on our progress as a commonwealth, but continue to look toward the future, as our islands’ best days are still ahead if we continue to work together.”

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres left for San Diego, California on Thursday morning to attend the 8th Annual Chamorro Cultural Festival there while Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog is off-island on a personal trip. Variety learned that he has accompanied his wife who will undergo a medical checkup in the Philippines.

In his message, Palacios said the Covenant that President Gerald R. Fold signed on March 24, 1976 required “years of hard work and intense negotiation by our founders.”

But, he added, “their belief in self-determination resulted in one of the most unique political relationships in modern democracy — a commonwealth in political union with the United States.”

After 41 years, Palacios said “we continue to strengthen this relationship through mutual understanding of our unique needs as an island community. We remain committed to making sure our Covenant upholds our founders’ original intent, which is to promote economic self-sufficiency in the modern world economy and to raise the standard of living for the people who call these islands home.”

In a joint message, Governor Torres and Lt. Governor Hocog said:

“For over four decades, the Covenant has been our sacred agreement with the United States. Through the years, it has paved the way for great accomplishments for our people and our islands. It has also allowed us to grow and adapt with the changes that have come our way.”

“All in all, it has stood as the object that helps us chart the course of our commonwealth, and something we are proud to uphold through the oaths we took for the offices we hold.

“Today, take a moment to remember the sacrifices and work put in to creating our present day CNMI. Honor the framers and drafters of the articles that shaped our government and our islands into what they are now. And take the time to show gratitude for the benefits we are reaping because of the Covenant.”

The Covenant was negotiated over a period from Dec. 1972 to Feb. 1975 by the Marianas Political Status Commission and a U.S. team headed by the president’s representative. The Covenant was signed by the negotiators on Feb. 15, 1975, and unanimously approved by the Mariana Islands District Legislature on Feb. 17, 1975.

On June 17, 1975, of the 95 percent of all registered NMI voters who cast ballots in a plebiscite, 78.8 percent voted to approve the Covenant.

The Covenant was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on July 21, 1975, and by the U.S. Senate on Feb. 24, 1976.

On March 24, 1976, President Gerald Ford signed Public Law 94-241 enacting the Covenant.