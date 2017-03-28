Former Governor Babauta looks back

THE commonwealth’s sixth governor, Juan Nekai Babauta, 63, has published his memoirs, “In Retrospect,” and will sign copies of the book on April 12, 2017 at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“For years, I’d wanted to write about my experiences in public service, and I knew that the time would come — that time is now,” said Babauta, who was governor from Jan. 2002 to Jan. 2006.

“Looking back at having been a public servant for more than two decades, I am enriched beyond expectation. Thus, I call this book ‘In Retrospect.’ ”

He added, “My desire to write this book stemmed from my wanting to write about a piece of history of the CNMI, from my standpoint. I thought that if I did not document that piece of history, it would probably be lost forever.”

He said he “wrote this book with students of history in mind to use as a resource and benefit from. It is my hope that the book contains information future generations will appreciate and treasure.”

The book recounts his childhood, his experiences as an island boy in Tanapag. He was 14 years old when he was introduced to another part of the world: Enosburg Falls, Vermont where he lived with his foster parents, Wendell and Evelyn Ovitt, and received a high school education. He said the move to the states changed his life’s path.

“My families in Tanapag and Vermont taught me and guided me to make sure that I stayed on the right path and did not veer off into bad habits,” he said, adding that the book is his way of honoring the people who helped him be a good student and a public servant “committed to serve in the most honest way.”

The larger part of “In Retrospect” is an account of his career in public service — he started as a health planner — and his life as an elected official.





A Republican, Babauta was elected senator in 1985 and the CNMI’s resident representative to Washington, D.C. in 1989. He was re-elected to this post in 1993 and 1997.

He explained that the book discusses his views on political issues in order to provide readers additional insight on the critical policies he initiated, debated and supported during his tenure as a public servant.

On the cover of the book is the following phrase from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1901 ruling in Downes v. Bidwell Insular Cases:

“…belongs to the United States, but is not a part of the United States…”

Babauta’s book deals with the relationship between the CNMI and the U.S. governments.

“[That] takes center stage as the most prominent of all public policy debates in which I engaged. To be part of the U.S. rather than belonging to the U.S. is what we in the territories wanted to accomplish, and this pursuit continues to be frustrating and fruitless to this day,” he said.

“But I have hope that this anomaly with our relationship with the federal government will someday be resolved.”

Copies of the book will be available during the book-signing on April 12, 2017 at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.