NMC president expresses concern about trade school bill

NORTHERN Marianas College President Dr. Carmen Fernandez has expressed some concerns regarding Sen. Justo S. Quitugua’s bill that will change the status of the Northern Marianas Trades Institute — a non-profit educational institution — from a private to a public career and technical training institution.

Quitugua said the measure, S.B. 2021, will enable the NMTI to improve and expand its curriculum, programs and facilities. The trade school aims to provide training and education to help address the CNMI’s most critical manpower needs.

In her oral comments to Quitugua and the members of the Senate Committee on Education and Youth Affairs which he chairs, Fernandez said they have been supporting NMTI since its inception, but added that the language of Senate Bill 20-21 seems to promote duplication of many of the primary functions and services of NMC.

“The bill is overly broad in some areas and provides no clear explanation or definition of how the functions of the Northern Marianas Trades Institute would be different from those of Northern Marianas College,” the NMC president said.

She said establishing another public entity with similar functions will create confusion and “dilute the limited funds for educational programs” that are already appropriated for the college.

She noted the bill’s references to NMTI granting “degrees” and offering “post-secondary education.”

She said these are the duties assigned to NMC by the CNMI Constitution.

“The bill’s intention to promote technical education should be more defined and differentiated throughout the bill,” Fernandez said.

She said the proposed repeal of Public Law 15-15 to transfer the apprenticeship program from NMC to NMTI is unnecessary.

“One of the primary reasons that the apprenticeship program did not materialize at NMC was that it was never fully funded. The lack of funds from the Legislature should not result in what seems to be a punitive act toward NMC.”

Fernandez said the Legislature should instead fund the U.S. apprenticeship program at NMC “as originally intended at the level that is sufficient and sustainable.”

She added, “[W]e have a new leadership team at NMC to include a new CEO who has committed to launching the program and who has taken concrete steps in this direction. We are ready to take this on.”

But former NMC President and now NMI CEO Agnes M. McPhetres said the bill provides a much needed means to open opportunities for benefits and accreditation.

The accreditation will allow local residents to avail themselves of federal financial aid opportunities for education and training in the trades areas and allow NMTI to avail itself of federal grants.

She urged the Senate to consider passing the bill, saying it will address the critical manpower needs of the islands and the local economy.