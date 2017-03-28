‘Missing’ girl found safe on Saipan

THE 16-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother in Rolla, Missouri is on Saipan with her biological father.

Local and federal authorities learned about Reena Tatuwo Moore’s whereabouts on Thursday. They conducted a search on island after receiving information from the Rolla Police Department about the girl.

Variety learned that she wanted to go Saipan and no one forcibly brought her here. Asked for comment, Department of Public Safety public information officer Jason Tarkong referred this reporter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Michael Ernst, the FBI’s Guam resident agent, said in an email: “The FBI partnered with DPS to successfully locate the girl. Our priority was her well-being. We determined that she is well and unharmed. Any further investigation is being handled by the Rolla City Police Department in Missouri in coordination with CNMI law enforcement and the Division of Youth Services.”

The girl’s mother, Michelle Moore, in an email to Variety, said she believed that the girl left Rolla, Missouri on March 17 at around 4 p.m. and arrived in Saipan on March 20, 2017. She believed that her daughter was brought here by two women “over the age of 21.” Variety was unable to learn why she ran away from her foster mother.

According to Mrs. Moore, “I am not her foster mother or her step mother--I legally adopted her. She ran away with 2 women over the age of 21. Whether she wanted to go or not, a 16 year old child should not be allowed to make that kind of decision.”